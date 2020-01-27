Global  

My story of magic, kindness and survival during the Holocaust | Werner Reich

My story of magic, kindness and survival during the Holocaust | Werner Reich

My story of magic, kindness and survival during the Holocaust | Werner Reich

Holocaust survivor Werner Reich recounts his harrowing adolescence as a prisoner transported between concentration camps — and shares how a small, kind act can inspire a lifetime of compassion.

"If you ever know somebody who needs help, if you know somebody who is scared, be kind to them," he says.

"If you do it at the right time, it will enter their heart, and it will be with them wherever they go, forever."
