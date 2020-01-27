Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

"He Will Be Sorely Missed": Will Ferrell Reacts to Death of Kobe Bryant

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:27s - Published < > Embed
'He Will Be Sorely Missed': Will Ferrell Reacts to Death of Kobe BryantWill Ferrell shared his thoughts on the death of Kobe Bryant
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Nick Saban Reacts To The Death Of Kobe Bryant, Says ‘He Leaves A Tremendous Legacy’

What a moving statement
Daily Caller - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports


Kobe Bryant dies at 41: Philadelphia reacts to native son’s tragic death

Kobe Bryant’s shocking death in a helicopter crash in suburban Los Angeles Sunday led to an...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Aneelakhan1

انیلا خان RT @ammaralijan: Today is Asma Jehangir's birthday. Her ability to speak truth to power is sorely missed today. She will always be our soci… 3 minutes ago

cheetahguy200

Gordon NEWTon Goodwin RT @RepTimRyan: Today we lost a giant. Youngstown-native, Nathaniel Jones devoted his life to fighting for civil rights. My thoughts and pr… 8 minutes ago

rogers82873

Mark Rogers 😭 Just still doesn’t seem real. I keep wanting to wake up and find it was just a nightmare. To all the families eff… https://t.co/YC2rZUgIQG 10 minutes ago

PForciea

Pat Forciea RT @ChrisWright: I was in the NBA for 27yrs,you can easily list the players who transformed and created the modern game.Kobe was one of the… 10 minutes ago

Beyondb89532901

Beyondbeautiful.com @kobebryant @KingJames RIP Kobe Bryant, I still cant wrap my head around it that you're gone. Crying last night, yo… https://t.co/zVCWPkpD9R 19 minutes ago

squeezemesoftly

SOFTLY AND GENTLY @1000IQGoldfish SWAMS WAS A GOOD WHOLESOME CABIN POSTER WHO WILL BE SORELY MISSED (BY ME) https://t.co/m4V7Qocqz3 22 minutes ago

_NateWaterstram

Nate Waterstram RT @JonScottTV: "It hit hard yesterday." #Sabres Kyle Okposo shared an elevator once with Kobe Bryant, saying he felt his presence without… 23 minutes ago

JoeBravo77

⭐⭐⭐QNN-Q Net News'DigitalSoldier-Rank?Oh, so RANK! RT @RutgersAlumniSC: There is an emptiness and void in the sports community. In a moment a global flood of tears rained down on all of us.… 24 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Celebrities React To Kobe Bryant's Death [Video]Celebrities React To Kobe Bryant's Death

The stars are grieving the loss of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his teen daughter Gianna.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 02:34Published

Sixers General Manager Elton Brand Comments On Tragic Death Of Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant [Video]Sixers General Manager Elton Brand Comments On Tragic Death Of Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant

Elton Brand spoke to the media on Monday afternoon.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.