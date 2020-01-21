Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Hillary Clinton Talks Politics At Sundance

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 03:24s - Published < > Embed
Hillary Clinton Talks Politics At Sundance

Hillary Clinton Talks Politics At Sundance

At the Sundance Film Festival premiere of the Hulu series "Hillary", former secretary of state Hillary Clinton weighs in on the current political climate in the U.S. and the misuse of information.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jon_nashville

Jon Nashville @TaritaC @MerlynMagus @volleymama75 @CaraKorte @MattMurph24 @BernieSanders So Kerry was instrumental in the deal. R… https://t.co/oEpmrBKUgb 15 hours ago

bpennylane

Penny @Unabogie @mattyglesias Look imbecile, I sent you an article from left-leaning Huff Post that talks about this. Wi… https://t.co/z7WhddfJ30 15 hours ago

robinsnewswire

Global News Report Hillary Clinton Talks Impeachment, Online Trolls and 2020 Election at Sundance Doc Premiere https://t.co/RRPSxw8jxE… https://t.co/sejbmwrvw6 1 day ago

Servelan

Servelan, reclaimin' my time🇺🇸 If it walks and talks like a duck, and you're scrapin' duck poo off of your shoe... Tulsi Gabbard sues Hillary Cli… https://t.co/LD2M5MDEaY 5 days ago

thegospelofhemp

The Gospel of Hemp RT @thegospelofhemp: @TulsiPress if it walks like a #RussianAsset, talks like a #RussianAsset, and ACTS like a #RussianAsset - YOU'VE GOT A… 5 days ago

thegospelofhemp

The Gospel of Hemp @TulsiPress if it walks like a #RussianAsset, talks like a #RussianAsset, and ACTS like a #RussianAsset - YOU'VE GO… https://t.co/0JarHA7Fk0 5 days ago

politic_talks

PoliticTalks - Politics News and Politic Chat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton for alleged ‘Russian asset’ smear in #2020 #Democratic presidential contest… https://t.co/TO06yO7PeW 5 days ago

_Travis_Talks_

Travis Talks 🌹 RT @karpmj: This week four years ago, Bernie trailed Hillary Clinton among non-white voters by 24 points. https://t.co/xX4M3tSa3M Now, Ber… 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hillary Clinton Covers Bernie, Trump 2016 Loss and a 'Larger Story About Women' in New Sundance Documentary [Video]Hillary Clinton Covers Bernie, Trump 2016 Loss and a "Larger Story About Women" in New Sundance Documentary

Hillary Clinton Covers Bernie, Trump 2016 Loss and a "Larger Story About Women" in New Sundance Documentary

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 03:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.