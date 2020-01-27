Global  

LeBron James & Shaq React To Kobe Bryant & Gianna Passing

Kobe Bryant, 41, died after a helicopter he was on crashed in Calabasas, CA on the morning of Jan.

26, the city of Calabasas confirmed on Twitter.

The professional basketball player was traveling with at least three other people on the private chopper, which belonged to him, when it went down and a fire broke out.

Although emergency personnel responded to the scene, sadly none of the people on board survived
LBJ REACTS: Lebron James was seen crying and hugging teammates after the Lakers' team plane landed Sunday. James passed Kobe…

Michael Jordan, LeBron James, & SHAQ REACT To Kobe Bryant's Passing.


