"Huawei decision will reveal a lot about our new government"

The decision is nearly 12 months overdue because the last time the Conservative government debated...



Tweets about this interimspace RT @LBC: Tomorrow's decision on whether to ban Huawei equipment from our 5G network is "massive" and will reveal what sort of government we… 16 hours ago LBC Tomorrow's decision on whether to ban Huawei equipment from our 5G network is "massive" and will reveal what sort o… https://t.co/BFlbMSyn9Z 17 hours ago Rhubarb Vaselino Farage just said on @LBC that Johnson's Huawei decision will reveal if his government perpetuates a Blairite consen… https://t.co/gfdvfwjGGf 18 hours ago