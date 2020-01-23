Global  

US Stores Are Running Out of Face Masks Over Coronavirus Concerns

US Stores Are Running Out of Face Masks Over Coronavirus Concerns

US Stores Are Running Out of Face Masks Over Coronavirus Concerns

US Stores Are Running Out of Face Masks Over Coronavirus Concerns According to Axios, businesses in New York and California are selling out of the medical items. Manhattan pharmacist, via 'NY Post' A decade ago, the H1N1 virus caused another big demand for face masks.

An HHS spokesperson says the CDC believes that an immediate Coronavirus risk in America is currently low.

The department adds that instances of the disease are expected to rise in the future.

HHS, via Axios So far in the U.S., there are just a few official cases of Coronavirus.

Should an emergency happen, the HHS says it has plenty of masks in its Strategic National Stockpile.
