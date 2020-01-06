Global  

Most Jaw-Dropping Moments From 2020 Grammy Awards

Most Jaw-Dropping Moments From 2020 Grammy Awards

Most Jaw-Dropping Moments From 2020 Grammy Awards

At the 2020 Grammy Awards, Billie Eilish becomes the second artist in history to win across the four major categories, while Ariana Grande leaves empty handed despite five nominations for ‘Thank U, Next’.

ET Canada brings you the most jaw-dropping moments from music’s biggest night.
