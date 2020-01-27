Joe Mantegna Gets Emotional About Supporting Law Enforcement

Before Joe Mantegna played an FBI agent in CBS' "Criminal Minds," he was asked to read to the families of firefighters who died on 9/11.

He cites this experience as the reason he agreed to be on a show that shines a light on the people who work to keep us safe.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview