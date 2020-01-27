Selena Gomez Reveals She Was A ‘Victim’ Of Emotional Abuse From Justin Bieber

In a new interview with NPR’s Lulu Garcia-Navarro, Selena Gomez reveals she was a “victim” of emotional abuse during her relationship with Justin Bieber.

Meanwhile, the Canadian superstar is also giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at his personal life in his Netflix docuseries “Seasons”.