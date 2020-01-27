Critics Are Slamming Sneakerheads Who Have Inflated The Price Of Kobe Bryant Sneakers Following His Death

In the past 24 hours, Kobe Bryant branded merchandise has skyrocketed in value.

The demand for products bearing the late NBA star's name has risen since news broke of his sudden death on Sunday.

According to Business Insider, Bryant partnered with Nike and Adidas for various sneaker releases over the years.

Critics are calling out sellers who are purposely raising the prices of Bryant's branded shoes on resale marketplaces.