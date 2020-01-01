Hailey Baldwin Talks About Discussing Marriage With Her Parents

Justin Bieber proposed to Hailey Bieber in July 2018 and the first thing she did was call her parents.

Hailey said:"This is the time I need you to stop me from doing something crazy if you think this is a bad idea." She said she knew what her heart wanted but wanted to discuss it with her parents anyway.

Hailey said she thought they were going to tell her to think about it but said the opposite.

Stephen and Kennya Baldwin said: “We know that this is what you want, so we trust you."