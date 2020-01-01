Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Hailey Baldwin Talks About Discussing Marriage With Her Parents

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Hailey Baldwin Talks About Discussing Marriage With Her Parents

Hailey Baldwin Talks About Discussing Marriage With Her Parents

Justin Bieber proposed to Hailey Bieber in July 2018 and the first thing she did was call her parents.

Hailey said:"This is the time I need you to stop me from doing something crazy if you think this is a bad idea." She said she knew what her heart wanted but wanted to discuss it with her parents anyway.

Hailey said she thought they were going to tell her to think about it but said the opposite.

Stephen and Kennya Baldwin said: “We know that this is what you want, so we trust you."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Xx_BrownBee

Sunshine ☀️ RT @starsmoonandsun: Hailey Baldwin has not a single planet in a water sign, Justin Bieber is water dominant I bet she will look at him lik… 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hailey Baldwin was a Belieber before she was Mrs. Bieber [Video]Hailey Baldwin was a Belieber before she was Mrs. Bieber

Hailey Baldwin was a Bieber super-fan before she married him

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 01:13Published

Justin Bieber To Release YouTube Documentary [Video]Justin Bieber To Release YouTube Documentary

Justin Bieber will open up about his creative and personal life in a 10-part YouTube documentary. According to Reuters, the documentary comes before a career comeback for the musician. The documentary,..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.