No War with Iran Protest

No War with Iran Protest
No War with Iran Protest

Time to spare.

Their message is clear... no war with iran.

The call comes from protesters after president donald trump ordered a strike that killed a top iranian general earlier this year.

Protesters gathered in many cities all over the world today to send a message to the trump administration.

Some here in the wabash valley say many people want peace -- not war.

News 10's richard solomon was at the local protest.

He has more from one mother who's son is serving in the air- force.

Janet coleman says her heart is heavy when she thinks of war.

Her son is currently in the air force.

Coleman says she wants people to think first...about how many lives will be impacted if the united states goes to war with iran.

"nats" janet coleman says -- as a mother -- you're always worried about your child.

Her son is in the air force.

Coleman told me a war with iran would devastate her and her family.

War would be her worst nightmare.

"it's in my heart i don't want to see that for my son.

I don't want to see that for any mother or grandmother, for any of their sons or daughters.

War is no good."

She decided to be a part of an ongoing movement.

On saturday... she and about 20 others gathered at the vigo county courthouse for the international day of action.

"nats" they held signs that read "war sucks" and "global peace now."

Dr. samuel martland was one of the speakers at the protest.

"the level of destruction that's possible is horrendous."

The history professor at rose-hulman institute of technology says past wars have left nothing but pain and anguish.

Dr. martland says all the money that could be spent on a war could go to helping people right here at home.

"there's a tremendous amount of resources that go into fighting a war that if they weren't destroyed, coudld've been put into something else that could've helped a similar number of people without the bad side-effects."

The group -- international codepink -- plans to send a letter to the people of iran to apologize for the united state's impact in the middle east.

Coleman says more people should share this message.

"we want to see more protest we want to see peaceful ones with all families, from all walks of life across the united states."

This is the note that protesters plan to send to the iranian people.

The apology reads... quote -- we the american people are horrified by the actions of our government to provoke a war with you.

To read the complete letter... head over to our website.

Reporting in the newsroom, richard solomon, news 10 .

3-illinois state troopers




