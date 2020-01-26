Global  

Kobe Bryant fans mourn at memorials outside Staples Center

Fans gather at crash site and Staples Center to mourn passing of Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant fans mourn at memorials outside Staples Center

SHOWS: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES (JANUARY 27, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

WIDE OF MEMORIAL OUTSIDE STAPLES CENTER, HOME OF THE LA LAKERS BASKETBALL TEAM 2.

BLACK AND WHITE PHOTOGRAPH OF KOBE BRYANT 3.

CLOSE OF FLOWERS AND CANDLES IN MEMORIAL 4.

EMOTIONAL MOURNER AT MEMORIAL 5.

MAN WEARING LAKERS 24 JERSEY, HUGGING A WOMAN NEXT TO HIM (ONE OF KOBE BRYANT'S JERSEY NUMBERS WAS 24) 6.

VARIOUS OF MOURNERS KNEELING BY MEMORIAL 7.

A YOUNG MAN LEAVING A BOUQUET OF YELLOW ROSES AT THE MEMORIAL 8.

MORE OF MEMORIAL 9.

MOURNER WIPING HIS TEARS 10.

WIDE OF MEMORIAL 11.

AN EMOTIONAL MOURNER AT THE MEMORIAL 12.

CLOSE OF JERSEY WITH THE NUMBER 24 ON IT CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES (JANUARY 27, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL ) 13.

DISTANT SHOT OF HELICOPTER CRASH SITE, DEBRIS FROM THE HELICOPTER SEEN ON THE GROUND 14.

VEHICLES AT A NEARBY SITE 15.

VEHICLE CARRYING HEAVY MACHINERY ENTERING THE MAIN ROAD 16.

DISTANT SHOP OF HELICOPTER CRASH SITE, WIDE TO VEHICLES PARKED AT A NEARBY SITE STORY: Mourners and fans of former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant left flowers and candles at makeshift memorials outside Staple Center early Monday morning (January 27).

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people that died when a Sikorsky S-76 chopper owned by the basketball player slammed into a steep hillside outside the town of Calabasas, California, about 40 miles (65 km) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Bryant and his entourage were reported by local media to have been on their way to a sports academy in the nearby city of Thousand Oaks, where he was to have coached his daughter's basketball team in a youth tournament.

Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board began arriving in the area on Sunday to launch separate crash investigations.

(Production: Alan Deval, Krystian Orlinski, Pavithra George)



Fans mourn Kobe Bryant’s tragic passing outside of Staples Center

In the wake of the terrible news of the passing of Kobe Bryant, fans gathered outside Staples Center...
Also reported by •USATODAY.com


‘Did you hear?’ The public grieves for Kobe Bryant, from Trader Joe’s to Staples Center

"Did you hear?" one cashier at the Trader Joe's on La Brea Avenue and 3rd Street said quietly...
Also reported by •USATODAY.com



