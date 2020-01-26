Kobe Bryant fans mourn at memorials outside Staples Center

SHOWS: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES (JANUARY 27, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

DISTANT SHOP OF HELICOPTER CRASH SITE, WIDE TO VEHICLES PARKED AT A NEARBY SITE STORY: Mourners and fans of former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant left flowers and candles at makeshift memorials outside Staple Center early Monday morning (January 27).

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people that died when a Sikorsky S-76 chopper owned by the basketball player slammed into a steep hillside outside the town of Calabasas, California, about 40 miles (65 km) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Bryant and his entourage were reported by local media to have been on their way to a sports academy in the nearby city of Thousand Oaks, where he was to have coached his daughter's basketball team in a youth tournament.

Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board began arriving in the area on Sunday to launch separate crash investigations.

