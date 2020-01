U.S. Marshals involved in shooting 44 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:09s - Published U.S. Marshals involved in shooting US Marshal deputies were involved in an officer-involved shooting near Wynn and Viking Roads. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend U.S. Marshals involved in shooting U-S MARSHALS DEPUTIES WEREINVOLVED.... IN A SHOOTING..LET'S GET STRAIGHT TO 13 ACTIONNEWS REPORTER AUSTIN CARTER..HE'S LIVE NEAR FLAMINGO ANDARVILLE WITH THE LATEST..AUSTIN..I'VE LEARNEDTHIS SUSPECT WASBEING TRACKED BY U-S MARSHALSFROM WASHINGTON STATE HERE TONEVADA DEPUTIES SAY THIS WANTEDFUGITIVEWASN'T GOING DOWNWITHOUT A FIGHT..GUNSHOTSFIRING OFF IN THEPARKING LOT A CHINATOWNAPARTMENT COMPLEX MONDAY THEU-S MARSHALS OFFICE - WITH HELPFROM METRO - INVESTIGATING ASHOOTING INVOLVING MULTIPLEDEPUTIES HERE ALONG VIKINGNEAR WYNN WE'RE TOLDDEPUTIES SHOT A FUGITIVE - WHOWAS INSIDE A TRUCK - TRYING TOGET AWAY! THE SUSPECT -- RAMMEDMULTIPLE VEHICLES IN THEPROCESS BEFORE BEING TAKEN TOUNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER.DEPUTIES SAY THE SUSPECT WASWANTED FOR POSSESSION OFFIREARMS, DRUG OFFENSES AND AVIOLENT PAST.((SOT)) U.S.MARSHAL GARY SCHOFIEL "WE TRYTO SET THIS UP SO THATINDIVIDUALS WILL GIVETHEMSELVES UP PEACEFULLY, AWAYFROM PEOPLE BUT THE NATURE OFWHO WE CHASE SOMETIMESUNFORTUNATELY RESULTS IN ANOFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING"GET THIS - THERE WERE ACTUALLY





