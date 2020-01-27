Heavy fog likely on Bryant crash investigators' radar 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:55s - Published Heavy fog likely on Bryant crash investigators' radar Weather conditions appear likely to come under the scrutiny of investigators probing the helicopter crash that killed former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others near Los Angeles on Sunday, when overcast skies and fog grounded other aircraft. Gavino Garay has more.

