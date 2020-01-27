Global  

Heavy fog likely on Bryant crash investigators' radar

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:55s
Weather conditions appear likely to come under the scrutiny of investigators probing the helicopter crash that killed former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others near Los Angeles on Sunday, when overcast skies and fog grounded other aircraft.

Gavino Garay has more.
