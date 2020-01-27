Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'NBA 2K20' Players Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant While Gaming

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
'NBA 2K20' Players Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant While Gaming

'NBA 2K20' Players Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant While Gaming

The death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant didn’t just affect sports fans but gamers as well.

"NBA 2K20," a popular basketball game, paid tribute to Bryant with a banner acknowledging his death in the game.

According to Business Insider, gamers are taking it a step further with their own personal tributes.

Players have intentionally suffered 24-second shot clock violations and 8-second half-court violations.

These violations are made to honor the two numbers Bryant wore in the Los Angeles Lakers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Fans & Celebs Call For NBA To Change Their Logo In Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Fans and friends of Kobe Bryant have started an online petition to the NBA to change their longtime...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesTMZ.com


Kobe Bryant's death leaves NBA players, others in shock

Kobe Bryant authored some of his most memorable moments at Madison Square Garden and made himself a...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comSeattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

HotGaming5618

Hot Gaming Network NBA 2K20 Players Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant - IGN Daily Fix https://t.co/WN2vRACf9s #HotGamingNetwork #Videogames #Gamers #Gamervids 23 minutes ago

elizabethcav07

Elizabeth Cavanaugh RT @THR: As players launch 'NBA 2K20' they are greeted by a picture of Kobe Bryant with the dates of his life listed below his image https:… 2 hours ago

DTrigger0D

DTrigger0D NBA 2K20 Players Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant - IGN Daily Fix https://t.co/kwY6YDnHDd via @YouTube 2 hours ago

7HIELD_

Kyndle Nance 🤜🏾🎇🎆🤛🏾 #BelieveInTheFight NBA 2K20 Players Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant - IGN Daily Fix https://t.co/eEIQ1kf3g7 via @YouTube 3 hours ago

bcolbymartin

Brian NBA 2K20 Players Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant - IGN Daily Fix https://t.co/GkXyEhDoXr via @YouTube 4 hours ago

LAmobslugger

Anthony Fiato NBA 2K20 Players Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant – IGN Daily Fix https://t.co/e4pwBIJ2Om https://t.co/yhI1xzDfuT 4 hours ago

Gianuario99

Gianuario New video by IGN: NBA 2K20 Players Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant - IGN Daily Fix https://t.co/GgtQged6lB January 28, 2020 at 03:34AM 5 hours ago

THR

The Hollywood Reporter As players launch 'NBA 2K20' they are greeted by a picture of Kobe Bryant with the dates of his life listed below h… https://t.co/50Re9rBVnD 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kanye West Mourns Loss Of Kobe Bryant With Midnight Sunday Service [Video]Kanye West Mourns Loss Of Kobe Bryant With Midnight Sunday Service

Kanye West paid tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter during a midnight Sunday Service in Burbank, California. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

'The ultimate competitor:' Coach Wojo, former NBA players remember Kobe Bryant [Video]'The ultimate competitor:' Coach Wojo, former NBA players remember Kobe Bryant

Legendary basketball player, Kobe Bryant inspired people around the world, including right here in Milwaukee. Those who got the chance to work with him or play him are sharing their memories.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.