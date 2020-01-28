|
Nicholas Parsons: Just a Minute host dies aged 96
|
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Nicholas Parsons: Just a Minute host dies aged 96
Just a Minute host Nicholas Parsons has died aged 96 after a short illness, his agent has said.
The broadcaster was with his family when he died on Tuesday morning.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Nicholas Parsons, host of BBC Radio 4's Just a Minute, has died aged 96 after a short illness, his...
BBC News - Published
|BBC Local News: Beds, Herts and Bucks -- Nicholas Parsons, comedy's great straight man who hosted...
BBC Local News - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this