Nicholas Parsons: Just a Minute host dies aged 96

Nicholas Parsons: Just a Minute host dies aged 96

Nicholas Parsons: Just a Minute host dies aged 96

Just a Minute host Nicholas Parsons has died aged 96 after a short illness, his agent has said.

The broadcaster was with his family when he died on Tuesday morning.
BBC radio host Nicholas Parsons dies

Nicholas Parsons, host of BBC Radio 4's Just a Minute, has died aged 96 after a short illness, his...
BBC News - Published

Nicholas Parsons: 'Broadcasting legend' dies aged 96 after short illness

BBC Local News: Beds, Herts and Bucks -- Nicholas Parsons, comedy's great straight man who hosted...
BBC Local News - Published


