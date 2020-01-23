Global  

Hellish scenes in Australian Capital Territory as bushfires wreak havoc

Bushfires have once again raged in Australia as the capital territory near Canberra has been subject to more infernos today (January 28).

Footage filmed in the town of Banks shows how Orroral Valley fire raged all day filling the sky with smoke and how the sunset caused hellish glowing in the sky.
