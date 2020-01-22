Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win

Getty/TPN Roger Federer says he was "lucky" to beat Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and that he should already be "skiing in Switzerland." The Swiss player saved seven match points to beat the American 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday.

"Got to get lucky some times, I tell you that," Federer said after.

"I don't deserve this one.