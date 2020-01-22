Clinton Not Thinking About Running In 2020

Hillary Clinton made headlines last week.

Why?

According to Business Insider, comments she made in a coming documentary are controversial.

What did she say?

According to Business Insider, Clinton said nobody liked or wanted to work with Sen.

Bernie Sanders.

She questioned his record as a lawmaker.

Clinton clarified her remarks in an interview at the Sundance Film Festival.

She said she wasn't thinking about 2020 when she made the comments "about a year and a half ago."