Remembering Kobe Bryant: Deadly crash investigation

BRYANT IN DOWNTOWN LOSANGELES-----JUST NORTH IN CALABASAS -NATIONAL TRANSPORTATIONSAFETY BOARD CREWS AREINVESTIGATING THE HELICOPTERCRASH.THE NTSB NOW ASKING RESIDENTS TOSEND IN PHOTOSOF WHAT THE WEATHER LOOKED LIKEON SUNDAY MORNING - AT THETIME OF THE CRASH.HOW THICK WAS THAT FOG?IMAGINE JUMPING INTO A POOLFILLED WITHMILK AND OPENING YOUR EYES.FOG WAS SO HEAVY THAT MORNINGTHAT LOS ANGELESPOLICE GROUNDED THEIRHELICOPTERS.IT'S STILL UNCLEAR IF THEWEATHER PLAYED A ROLE IN THECRASH.ALL 9 PEOPLE ON BOARD THEHELICOPTER WERE KILLED.THE GROUP HEADED FOR KOBEBRYANT'S 13-YEAR-OLDDAUGHTER'S BASKETBALL GAME.THE PILOT...ARA ZOBAYAN - HADBEEN FLYING FOR 20 YEARS--ACCORDING TO THE COMPANY HETRAINED WITH.ALSO ON BOARD --- JOHN ALTOBELLI- A BASEBALL COACH, HIS WIFEKERI AND THEIR 13-YEAR-OLDDAUGHTER ALYSSA.CHRISTINA MAUSER - AN ASSISTANTBASKETBALLCOACH AND MOTHER OF THREE --ALSOPART OF THEGROUP.HOW DO YOU TELL A CHILD THEIRMOMMY IS NO LONGER WITH US?FANS AT THE STAPLES CENTERREMEMBERING THE BASKETBALLLEGEND -AND CLOSE FRIENDS LIKELEBRON JAMES -SPEAKINGOUT FOR THE FIRST TIME ONINSTAGRAM -JAMESREMEMBERING THEIR LAST TALK ONSUNDAY MORNING.'DIDN'T THINK FOR ONE BIT IN AMILLION YEARS THAT WOULD BETHE LAST CONVERSATION WE'DHAVE."THE NTSB EXPECTS TO BE ON THESCENE OF THE CRASH FOR 5DAYS.THE GROUP SAYS THE DEBRIS FIELDIS SPREAD OVER A VERY WIDE AREA-- 500 TO 600 FEET.EG, ABC NEWSAND BACK HERE IN BAKERSFIELD --A LOCAL CYCLING WORKOUT STUDIO