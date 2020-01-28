Johnson ignores US threats and gives Huawei limited 5G role



Recent related videos from verified sources Boris Johnson paves the way for limited Huawei access to 5G network Boris Johnson has paved the way for Chinese firm Huawei to have a limited role in the UK’s 5G network, in a move that sets up a diplomatic clash with the US. The National Security Council chaired by.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24Published 5 hours ago UK grants Huawei a limited 5G role, defying U.S. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday granted China's Huawei a limited role in Britain's 5G mobile network, resisting U.S. pressure to exclude the company from next generation.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:37Published 5 hours ago