Expert calls on WHO to delcare coronavirus a global health emergency

Expert calls on WHO to delcare coronavirus a global health emergency
Coronavirus Outbreak, A Global Public Health Emergency?

Coronavirus Outbreak, A Global Public Health Emergency? In late December, the World Health...
PRAVDA - Published

WHO postpones decision on declaring China coronavirus as global health emergency

He said the emergency committee on Wednesday was split on whether to designate the illness a global...
Premium Times Nigeria - Published


niltuna36

Freiheit RT @euronews: "The horse has bolted," expert Mark Eccleston-Turner said of coronavirus, as he called for WHO to declare a global health eme… 48 minutes ago

newsblenda

blenda Expert Calls On WHO To Delcare Coronavirus A Global Health Emergency https://t.co/dkBGHUR1X2 https://t.co/7dTJ9R13tx 2 hours ago

TheWorldnews143

The World News Expert calls on WHO to delcare coronavirus a global health emergency https://t.co/vn9JSVmTwJ 2 hours ago

euronews

euronews "The horse has bolted," expert Mark Eccleston-Turner said of coronavirus, as he called for WHO to declare a global… https://t.co/u5uXgPbOkz 3 hours ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Expert calls on WHO to delcare coronavirus a global health emergency https://t.co/UcS8YLutS8 https://t.co/8FobcfVTvx 3 hours ago


