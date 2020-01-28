Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

NPR Reporter Removed From Pompeo Trip Following Reports Of Exchange

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
NPR Reporter Removed From Pompeo Trip Following Reports Of Exchange

NPR Reporter Removed From Pompeo Trip Following Reports Of Exchange

Notice of Michele Kelemen's removal follows NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly's interview with Pompeo and reports of a heated exchange between the two.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

NETRetired

Ms. Net I’m going out on limb ask @SteveGuest his feelings on @POTUS giving public support to Sec. Pompeo following his be… https://t.co/ZifVEyDugj 32 seconds ago

KenobiCheated

Sith Lord Bitmoji RT @Gr3Te4rights: NPR reporter removed from Pompeo trip in 'retaliation', says press group https://t.co/g6THsTH2iK 1 minute ago

anthonyrainvlle

Anthony Rainville RT @CNN: NPR reporter Michele Kelemen was notified that she was being removed from the press pool covering Mike Pompeo's upcoming trip to t… 2 minutes ago

Southiee

SouthieGirl💕 RT @alexsalvinews: The State Dept. has removed NPR reporter Michele Kelemen from the press pool for Secretary Mike Pompeo's upcoming trip a… 8 minutes ago

MyWifeIsFunnier

Najuan N. Peticula RT @kylegriffin1: The State Department has removed NPR reporter Michele Kelemen from Mike Pompeo's upcoming trip to Europe and Central Asia… 18 minutes ago

deesbarbara

barbaradees🕊 NPR reporter removed from Pompeo trip in 'retaliation', says press group https://t.co/CleITWvTcK 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.