Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Janeane Garofalo & Grant Rosenmeyer Of "Come As You Are" Chat About The Comedy-Drama Film

Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 43:23s - Published < > Embed
Janeane Garofalo & Grant Rosenmeyer Of 'Come As You Are' Chat About The Comedy-Drama Film

Janeane Garofalo & Grant Rosenmeyer Of "Come As You Are" Chat About The Comedy-Drama Film

Three young men with disabilities flee their overbearing parents on a road trip to a brothel in Montreal catering to people with special needs.

Sam, a traveling nurse, drives the three guys across the border as they go on this trip to lose their virginity and embrace their independence.

Producer/star Grant Rosenmeyer and co-star Janeane Garofalo joined BUILD to discuss the film, "Come As You Are."BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview"
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GoldwynFilms

Samuel Goldwyn Films Check out #GrantRosenmeyer & #JaneaneGarofalo talk about our upcoming #film #ComeAsYouAreMovie on @BUILDseriesNYC https://t.co/izLdoiU75d 8 hours ago

REILLED

Ted RT @sdmack: New York, NY - January 28: Janeane Garofalo, Grant Rosenmeyer at the BUILD Speaker Series: Discussing the new film "Come As Yo… 12 hours ago

sdmack

Steve Mack New York, NY - January 28: Janeane Garofalo, Grant Rosenmeyer at the BUILD Speaker Series: Discussing the new film… https://t.co/TSpPHfFKcD 1 day ago

sdmack

Steve Mack New York, NY - January 28: Janeane Garofalo, Grant Rosenmeyer at the BUILD Speaker Series: Discussing the new film… https://t.co/152aDnqwd1 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Janeane Garofalo Was Almost A Part Of The Cult Classic Film, 'Fight Club' [Video]Janeane Garofalo Was Almost A Part Of The Cult Classic Film, "Fight Club"

Actress Janeane Garofalo recounts the Hollywood heartbreak she felt when she found out she lost a role in the now-iconic "Fight Club" to Helena Bonham Carter. BUILD is a live interview series like no..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 03:04Published

Grant Rosenmeyer Wasn't Concerned With Likable Characters In 'Come As You Are' [Video]Grant Rosenmeyer Wasn't Concerned With Likable Characters In "Come As You Are"

"Come As You Are" producer and star Grant Rosenmeyer discusses how he approaches characters and what he values in a protagonist. He also talks about earning compassion in film.BUILD is a live interview..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.