Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Millions of locusts are swarming all over East Africa

Millions of locusts are swarming all over East Africa

Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Millions of locusts are swarming all over East AfricaThe affected nations include Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

East Africa: Billions of Locusts Swarm Over East Africa

[Deutsche Welle] A locust invasion in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia has left crops devastated. It is...
allAfrica.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Africa locust plague worst infestation in decades: ‘Even cows are wondering what is happening’

Hundreds of millions of locusts have swarmed Kenya in the worst infestation to hit the East African...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Pol_Janssens

Pol Janssens East Africa https://t.co/TZs8b5tcYs 15 hours ago

NicholsonAlcen1

Nicholson Alcendor AOL: Millions of locusts are swarming all over East Africa. https://t.co/QXc88IyufT via @GoogleNews 16 hours ago

RussAll2112

Russ The Magic Dragon 🐉😎 The first plague is here https://t.co/m9tj4nGe37 23 hours ago

CookieSerenity

Cookie_Serenity&Love RT @DidiDarrer: #ClimateCrisis #wtpTEAM #wtp2020 East African countries are battling an invasion of locusts. This is the region’s most seri… 1 day ago

AOL

AOL.com Millions of locusts are swarming all over East Africa https://t.co/jvhpKST4DQ 1 day ago

DidiDarrer

Didi #ClimateCrisis #wtpTEAM #wtp2020 East African countries are battling an invasion of locusts. This is the region’s m… https://t.co/XaK4RJF3yX 2 days ago

DTPORGE

Georgeanne Matranga (Whoa!!!) Millions of locusts are swarming all over East Africa: https://t.co/7TXtQnQUda via @AOL 2 days ago

Shirlisas

Batya Sasson Millions of locusts are swarming all over East Africa: https://t.co/rG8x2dgFkw via @AOL 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Locust swarms destroy crops in East Africa [Video]Locust swarms destroy crops in East Africa

The worst outbreak of desert locusts in Kenya in 70 years has seen hundreds of millions of the bugs swarm into the East African nation from Somalia and Ethiopia.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:37Published

Locust swarms threaten East Africa's food security [Video]Locust swarms threaten East Africa's food security

The most serious outbreak of locusts in 25 years is spreading across East Africa and posing an unprecedented threat to food security in some of the world's most vulnerable countries.

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.