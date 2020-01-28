Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Photos Incriminate Man Who Long Denied Being A Nazi Guard At Sobibor

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Photos Incriminate Man Who Long Denied Being A Nazi Guard At Sobibor

Photos Incriminate Man Who Long Denied Being A Nazi Guard At Sobibor

Newser reports two newly released photos might confirm what has John Demjanjuk long denied.

Namely, his service as a Nazi death camp guard.

The Ukrainian-born American claimed he was never at the Sobibor death camp, where more than 167,000 Jews were murdered.

Demjanjuk died in 2012 appealing a conviction over his role there.

Each photo shows a possible young Demjanjuk with around 20 officers, and one of them is up close.

Demjanjuk was convicted twice for his involvement in the Holocaust.

His conviction in Israel was overturned.

In Germany, he got five years for his role in 28,000 deaths at Sobibor.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.