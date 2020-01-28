Photos Incriminate Man Who Long Denied Being A Nazi Guard At Sobibor

Newser reports two newly released photos might confirm what has John Demjanjuk long denied.

Namely, his service as a Nazi death camp guard.

The Ukrainian-born American claimed he was never at the Sobibor death camp, where more than 167,000 Jews were murdered.

Demjanjuk died in 2012 appealing a conviction over his role there.

Each photo shows a possible young Demjanjuk with around 20 officers, and one of them is up close.

Demjanjuk was convicted twice for his involvement in the Holocaust.

His conviction in Israel was overturned.

In Germany, he got five years for his role in 28,000 deaths at Sobibor.