Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Meet Your 2020 JUNO Award Nominees

Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
Meet Your 2020 JUNO Award Nominees

Meet Your 2020 JUNO Award Nominees

The nominations for the 49th annual JUNO awards are out!

Singer Alessia Cara is set to host the ceremony on March 15, and leads with six nominations.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Grammy winner Cara bags most nominations in Canada's 2020 Juno Awards

Grammy award-winning artist Alessia Cara picked up six nominations for the 49th annual Juno Awards,...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

2020 Juno Award Nominees [Video]2020 Juno Award Nominees

2020 Juno Awards host Alessia Cara leads the pack with six nominations, telling ET Canada she hopes she does a good job representing women. Other Canadian stars nabbing noms include Jessie Reyez, Shawn..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.