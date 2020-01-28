Global  

Purdue's Theresa Mayer gets consulting role in Trump administration

Purdue's executive vice president for research and partnerships is getting a consulting position in the Trump administration.
Consulting position in the trump administration.

Theresa mayer was named to the president's council of advisors on science and technology.

The appointment isn't offici yet, but it was announced by the white house today.

Mayer has been with purdue since august.




