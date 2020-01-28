Global  

Trump Praises Outburst From Pompeo Against Reporter

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
President Donald Trump praised Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s interview with Louise Kelly.

According to Business Insider, Pompeo mistreated the NPR reporter in the segment “All Things Considered.” After announcing his Middle East peace plan, Trump said Pompeo did “a good job on her.” Kelly said Pompeo lashed out at her, cursing and demanding she locate Ukraine on an unmarked map.

Pompeo did not deny yelling at Kelly but said their talk after the interview was off-the-record.
