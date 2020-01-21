Global  

McConnell Says He Doesn't Have Votes To Block Witnesses From Impeachment Trial

McConnell Says He Doesn't Have Votes To Block Witnesses From Impeachment Trial

McConnell Says He Doesn't Have Votes To Block Witnesses From Impeachment Trial

Skyler Henry reports on revelations about John Bolton escalating calls for witnesses during impeachment trial (1-28-2020)
Recent related news from verified sources

McConnell: Republicans don't have the votes to block witnesses in impeachment trial, reports say

Mitch McConnell told Republicans that the GOP does not have the votes to block additional witnesses,...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •NPRNewsyFOXNews.comIndependentMediaite


McConnell’s new Trump impeachment trial rule under fire from Democrats

Senate Democrats blasted Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's proposed rule for the president's...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •NPRReuters



Recent related videos from verified sources

Mitch McConnell Says He Doesn't Have Enough Votes Yet To Block Witnesses [Video]Mitch McConnell Says He Doesn't Have Enough Votes Yet To Block Witnesses

Business Insider reports Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made a shocker announcement on Tuesday. He said the GOP hasn't secured the votes necessary to block Democrats from calling witnesses to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

McConnell vows to block any early votes on Trump trial witnesses [Video]McConnell vows to block any early votes on Trump trial witnesses

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that he would move to set aside any efforts by Democrats to force an early vote on subpoenaing witnesses and documents during afternoon..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:01Published

