Washington Post Criticized For Suspending Reporter Over Bryant Tweets

Washington Post Criticized For Suspending Reporter Over Bryant Tweets

Washington Post Criticized For Suspending Reporter Over Bryant Tweets

​The newspaper placed one of its reporters on administrative leave after they tweeted about Kobe Bryant's rape case shortly after he died.
Recent related news from verified sources

Reinstated Washington Post Reporter Calls Out Top Editor Marty Baron Over Kobe Bryant Tweet Suspension

Reinstated Washington Post Reporter Calls Out Top Editor Marty Baron Over Kobe Bryant Tweet SuspensionIn a defiant public statement Tuesday night, Washington Post reporter Felicia Sonmez called out the...
The Wrap - Published

Kobe Bryant: Washington Post reporter suspended after tweets

The Washington Post's suspended Felicia Sonmez over tweets about sexual claims against Kobe Bryant.
BBC News - Published


Tweets about this

alejandromanc11

alejandro mancillas RT @WISH_TV: "News organizations should protect their journalists, not acquiesce to the mob when it comes for them. The Washington Post not… 41 minutes ago

kimshurtleff

kimshurtleff RT @HuffPostPol: The paper has been criticized by its own media critic and guild for suspending reporter Felicia Sonmez after she tweeted a… 3 hours ago

newsman787

John Vass Washington Post criticized for suspending reporter over Kobe Bryant tweets https://t.co/WLDTNbw0cV 4 hours ago

DudeMeasure

Nice Dude "measure of its opposition" RT @billyjack2016: I'll play the devils advocate. If it were Weinstein or trump or sum other perv, the same ppl who expressed their feeling… 4 hours ago

MySeattleNews

My Seattle News RT @Q13FOX: Washington Post criticized for suspending reporter over Kobe Bryant tweets https://t.co/vCMB6wJCH0 https://t.co/yA28GrU5vV 4 hours ago

Otis02669999

Otis Washington Post criticized for suspending reporter over Kobe Bryant tweets https://t.co/WGOellAei0 via @KMOV Washington Post sucks 4 hours ago

Q13FOX

#Q13FOX Washington Post criticized for suspending reporter over Kobe Bryant tweets https://t.co/vCMB6wJCH0 https://t.co/yA28GrU5vV 4 hours ago

billyjack2016

billy jack I'll play the devils advocate. If it were Weinstein or trump or sum other perv, the same ppl who expressed their fe… https://t.co/4kfxezEEpZ 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Washington Post Suspends Reporter After Kobe Bryant Tweets [Video]The Washington Post Suspends Reporter After Kobe Bryant Tweets

The Washington Post Suspends Reporter After Kobe Bryant Tweets Reporter Felicia Sonmez was placed on administrative leave after tweeting a 2016 Daily Beast article regarding Bryant’s 2003 rape..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published

Washington Post Places Reporter On Leave After Kobe Bryant Tweet [Video]Washington Post Places Reporter On Leave After Kobe Bryant Tweet

The Washington Post has placed a political reporter on administrative leave after she tweeted a link to a story about rape allegations against NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who was killed Sunday. Katie..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:45Published

