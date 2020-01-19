Chiefs fans in Miami flock to bars in addition to stadium 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:21s - Published Chiefs fans in Miami flock to bars in addition to stadium A ticket to this year’s Super Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium can easily blow through the budget of many Kansas City Chiefs fans.

