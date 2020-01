NIRBHAYA CASE CONVICT FILES CURATIVE PETITION, AIMIM CHIEF OWAISI THROWS OPEN CHALLENGE TO ANURAG THAKUR, BJP'S PARVESH VERMA STOKES ANOTHER CONTROVERSY CALLS KEJRIWAL A 'TERRORIST', ANOTHER SHOCKER FROM BEGAL BJP CHIEF DILIP GHOSH, MAHA BUS-AUTO CRASH: 25 KILLED AND OTHER NEWS

Advocate AP Singh, representing convict Akshay Kumar Singh, said he has filed a curative plea on...