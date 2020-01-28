Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

8 Million Children Forced Out Of School Due To Violence In West Africa

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:35s - Published < > Embed
8 Million Children Forced Out Of School Due To Violence In West Africa

8 Million Children Forced Out Of School Due To Violence In West Africa

A UNICEF report calculates more than 8 million school-aged children in West Africa have been forced out of school because of extreme violence.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Millions of children living in fear in Sahel region, UNICEF warns

As UNICEF publishes its latest report on the impact of violence in the Sahel region on children,...
France 24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Milatrud11

Mila 8 million children have been forced out of school by growing violence in the Sahel. "It is critical that the curre… https://t.co/iewjGRHSXV 53 minutes ago

Hoitsi50

Hoitsimolimo RT @CNNAfrica: More than 8 million children in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger have been forced out of school by growing violence in the regio… 1 hour ago

KellyRek

Kelly Rek RT @alfonslopeztena: 8 million children have been forced out of school by growing violence in west Africa — It is critical that the current… 2 hours ago

Real_Infinity95

Real_Infinity95 RT @cnni: More than 8 million school-aged children in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger have been forced from school as violence escalates in we… 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Millport daycare sees sick children, employees [Video]Millport daycare sees sick children, employees

A Millport, Alabama daycare worker says some children and employees are experiencing sickness. This comes the same week as the Lamar County School District closing schools closing due to illness.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished

Dwyer High School student struck by vehicle in Riviera Beach [Video]Dwyer High School student struck by vehicle in Riviera Beach

A 14-year-old student from William T. Dwyer High School was hit by a vehicle in Riviera Beach and rushed to the hospital on Wednesday morning.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.