Trump jokes about border wall at USMCA event

Trump jokes about border wall at USMCA event

Trump jokes about border wall at USMCA event

During the signing ceremony of the new U.S.–Mexico–Canada Agreement, President Donald Trump on Wednesday joked if whether he should bring up the border wall at the USMCA event even though it received cheers from his supporters at last night&apos;s rally in New Jersey when he said Mexico would pay for the wall.
