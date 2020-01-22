'Hunter Biden is irrelevant and a distraction' -Schumer

Schumer's remarks come as the U.S. Senate on Wednesday prepared to enter a new phase in the impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Senators will begin the first of two days of questions to both Trump's legal team and the Democrats from the House of Representatives lawmakers who have served as prosecutors in the trial on charges that Trump abused his power and obstructed Congress arising from his request that Ukraine investigate political rival Joe Biden.

Senate Republicans so far have refused to allow any witnesses or new evidence in the trial, with Republican leaders hoping to vote as quickly as possible to acquit Trump, leaving him in office.