Usher to Host 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards He will also be one of the performers for the evening.

Usher, via statement Other performers will include Justin Bieber, Halsey and Lizzo.

Billie Eilish leads with eight nominations this year.

The 18-year-old singer will compete for song of the year against Lil Nas X, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, the Jonas Brothers and Lizzo.
