Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Local organization in desperate need of coat donations for Puerto Rican families who fled to Cleveland after earthquake

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:36s - Published < > Embed
Local organization in desperate need of coat donations for Puerto Rican families who fled to Cleveland after earthquake

Local organization in desperate need of coat donations for Puerto Rican families who fled to Cleveland after earthquake

The Spanish American Committee has seen more than 200 individuals walk through their doors in recent days — many who fled with just the clothes on their backs, wearing shorts and sandals in Cleveland’s cold climate.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

eeneylon

Erin🌃 RT @WEWS: CAN YOU HELP? There's a desperate need for coats, socks, toiletries and diapers. https://t.co/ujkvMIVeB3 10 hours ago

WEWS

News 5 Cleveland CAN YOU HELP? There's a desperate need for coats, socks, toiletries and diapers. https://t.co/ujkvMIVeB3 11 hours ago

iwasanna

Anna RT @13abc: A local organization dedicated to helping veterans is in desperate need of help. https://t.co/pC20mkAhhG 6 days ago

13abc

WTVG 13abc A local organization dedicated to helping veterans is in desperate need of help. https://t.co/pC20mkAhhG 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Puerto Ricans who have moved to Cleveland after the devastating earthquakes are in desperate need of help [Video]Puerto Ricans who have moved to Cleveland after the devastating earthquakes are in desperate need of help

Puerto Ricans who have moved to Cleveland after the devastating earthquakes are in desperate need of help

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:38Published

'Angels' rally around foster families [Video]'Angels' rally around foster families

A local group is looking for people that are willing to open their hearts and homes to children in crisis.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.