Local organization in desperate need of coat donations for Puerto Rican families who fled to Cleveland after earthquake 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:36s - Published Local organization in desperate need of coat donations for Puerto Rican families who fled to Cleveland after earthquake The Spanish American Committee has seen more than 200 individuals walk through their doors in recent days — many who fled with just the clothes on their backs, wearing shorts and sandals in Cleveland’s cold climate.

