Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Flight Of Americans Evacuated From China Lands In Southern California

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:05s - Published < > Embed
Flight Of Americans Evacuated From China Lands In Southern California

Flight Of Americans Evacuated From China Lands In Southern California

Veronica De La Cruz reports on evacuation flight bringing Americans out of China due to coronavirus concerns (1-29-2020)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Americans pass health test after being evacuated from China

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A plane evacuating 201 Americans from the Chinese city at the center of...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

rudyvally69

Rudolph V. Parks Jr. Rudolph has shared content with you from MSN https://t.co/VauNad64QM 4 minutes ago

KC7PDY

Steven Kile Flight with Americans evacuated from China over coronavirus lands at military base in California | Fox News https://t.co/pgofyjlGNl 5 minutes ago

ca_rras_co

Alberto Carrasco 📰 RT @NPR: More than 200 Americans who were evacuated from Wuhan, China, because of the coronavirus will remain at a military base in Souther… 7 minutes ago

BrigetteFraser

Brigette Fraser RT @o_rips: Evacuation flight bringing 201 Americans home from Chinese city at the epicenter of coronavirus outbreak has landed at March Ai… 7 minutes ago

RitaParent1

❌Rita Parent 🇺🇸🚂🚃🚃 RT @Charitable_Fury: Trojan HORSE?! — Democrat DISTRACTION tactic?...WATCHING Closely!...Flight with Americans EVACUATED from China over co… 26 minutes ago

angelsinflight7

Lisa Jayne Skender RT @ZubSpike: America's 195 Wuhan evacuees are met on tarmac of California airbase by doctors in Hazmat suits as they undergo further coron… 26 minutes ago

SureReality

S̾u̾r̾e̾R̾e̾a̾l̾i̾t̾y̾ 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 🇦🇺 🇨🇦 🇳🇿 RT @JChengWSJ: The flight was originally supposed to land in Ontario, Calif. and local officials set up 250 cots at the airport there and n… 27 minutes ago

Mimikinsss

Michelle RT @OfficialJoelF: Touchdown: Flight from Wuhan, China lands in Southern California. 201 Americans are on board after being evacuated. They… 33 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Plane With Americans Leaving Wuhan Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Lands In California [Video]Plane With Americans Leaving Wuhan Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Lands In California

A flight filled with Americans leaving the hot zone for the deadly coronavirus has landed in Alaska. The flight then took off to California. 

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:16Published

Japan and U.S. evacuate citizens in Wuhan amid virus outbreak [Video]Japan and U.S. evacuate citizens in Wuhan amid virus outbreak

WUHAN, CHINA — According to Bloomberg, China has confirmed over 5,900 cases of coronavirus nationwide and at least 132 deaths. About 60 thousand patients are being monitored. The number of..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.