|
U.S. Rep. Doug Collins Running For Georgia Senate Seat
|
Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:26s - Published < > Embed
U.S. Rep. Doug Collins Running For Georgia Senate Seat
Collins said he decided to enter the race after months of "serious deliberation" on how best to serve "[Georgia], the country and [President Trump].
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., who has been one of President Trump's staunchest defenders through the...
FOXNews.com - Published
|ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Rep. Doug Collins announced Wednesday that he’s running for a U.S. Senate...
Seattle Times - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this