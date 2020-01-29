Global  

Senators To Resume Questioning House Managers And White House Defense Team

Senators To Resume Questioning House Managers And White House Defense Team

Senators To Resume Questioning House Managers And White House Defense Team

Debra Alfarone reports senators submitted 93 questions yesterday for the House Managers and the President's legal team.
Here’s the card senators must use to submit questions.

They can ask whatever they want of the House managers and the president’s defense team. But only in...
NYTimes.com - Published

6 Takeaways From Senators’ Questions to Impeachment Lawyers

President Trump’s impeachment trial moved to the question-and-answer stage when House managers and...
NYTimes.com - Published


Esme Murphy Previews Senate Question Phase Of Impeachment [Video]Esme Murphy Previews Senate Question Phase Of Impeachment

Starting this afternoon, senators will have two days to submit questions to either the House managers or the White House defense team, Esme Murphy reports (1:45). WCCO Mid-Morning - January 29, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:45Published

Senate Impeachment Trial Enters Next Phase [Video]Senate Impeachment Trial Enters Next Phase

Katherine Johnson reports senators will have two days to submit questions to either the House managers or the White House defense team.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:51Published

