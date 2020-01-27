Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Billie Eilish to perform at Oscars

Billie Eilish to perform at Oscars

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
Billie Eilish to perform at Oscars

Billie Eilish to perform at Oscars

Billie Eilish is set to perform at the Oscars, where fans speculate she may be unveiling the theme tune to upcoming Bond movie 'No Time To Die'.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Billie Eilish Will Perform at the Oscars 2020!

Billie Eilish is performing at the 2020 Oscars. The When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? singer...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Just Jared JrReutersE! OnlineBillboard.com


Billie Eilish Wins Album of the Year at Grammys 2020, Says Ariana Grande Deserves It

Billie Eilish is a winner AGAIN! The 18-year-old singer took home the award for Album of the Year for...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Just Jared Jr



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Usher to Host 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards [Video]Usher to Host 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Usher to Host 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards He will also be one of the performers for the evening. Usher, via statement Other performers will include Justin Bieber, Halsey and Lizzo. Billie Eilish..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:45Published

Billie Eilish planning 'mature' second album [Video]Billie Eilish planning 'mature' second album

Billie Eilish wants her second album to showcase a more mature side to her music.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.