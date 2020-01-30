Pompeo on Huawei: 'We will work with our UK counterparts' 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:45s - Published Pompeo on Huawei: 'We will work with our UK counterparts' US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the US will work with the UK to ensure systems are sufficiently secure after the decision was made to allow Huawei a limited role in the country's 5G network. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Asif Pompeo says Huawei is a risk but U.S. will resolve differences with UK: The United Kingdom has taken a risk by refu… https://t.co/UCWZWdJHp1 47 minutes ago Capital Exits International Ltd Pompeo says Huawei is a risk but U.S. will resolve differences with UK: The United Kingdom has taken a risk by refu… https://t.co/k4RzDaLLEp 1 hour ago DIA🔞 RT @DiaChakravarty: On Huawei & Five Eyes, Sec of State Pompeo: We will never permit American information to pass through a channel that is… 1 hour ago Bingo Bango RT @Hadas_Gold: On whether US will review intelligence sharing w/UK over Huawei, Pompeo says the relationship “will remain” but “We will ne… 1 hour ago Dia Chakravarty On Huawei & Five Eyes, Sec of State Pompeo: We will never permit American information to pass through a channel tha… https://t.co/Fzft9IEWHN 1 hour ago Dan Bloom Pompeo on Huawei: “We will never permit American National Security information to go across a network we do not hav… https://t.co/eAbx91hGnl 1 hour ago Xlibris1 RT @SebastianEPayne: @SecPompeo @DominicRaab Pompeo further scales back those Huawei threats on information sharing: “We will never permit… 1 hour ago Hadas Gold On whether US will review intelligence sharing w/UK over Huawei, Pompeo says the relationship “will remain” but “We… https://t.co/boRjbVK4wo 1 hour ago