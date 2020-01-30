Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mike Pompeo > Pompeo on Huawei: 'We will work with our UK counterparts'

Pompeo on Huawei: 'We will work with our UK counterparts'

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
Pompeo on Huawei: 'We will work with our UK counterparts'

Pompeo on Huawei: 'We will work with our UK counterparts'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the US will work with the UK to ensure systems are sufficiently secure after the decision was made to allow Huawei a limited role in the country's 5G network.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

A51FR3D

Asif Pompeo says Huawei is a risk but U.S. will resolve differences with UK: The United Kingdom has taken a risk by refu… https://t.co/UCWZWdJHp1 47 minutes ago

CapitalExits

Capital Exits International Ltd Pompeo says Huawei is a risk but U.S. will resolve differences with UK: The United Kingdom has taken a risk by refu… https://t.co/k4RzDaLLEp 1 hour ago

DIA65580865

DIA🔞 RT @DiaChakravarty: On Huawei & Five Eyes, Sec of State Pompeo: We will never permit American information to pass through a channel that is… 1 hour ago

ReaganCBrown

Bingo Bango RT @Hadas_Gold: On whether US will review intelligence sharing w/UK over Huawei, Pompeo says the relationship “will remain” but “We will ne… 1 hour ago

DiaChakravarty

Dia Chakravarty On Huawei & Five Eyes, Sec of State Pompeo: We will never permit American information to pass through a channel tha… https://t.co/Fzft9IEWHN 1 hour ago

danbloom1

Dan Bloom Pompeo on Huawei: “We will never permit American National Security information to go across a network we do not hav… https://t.co/eAbx91hGnl 1 hour ago

Xlibris1

Xlibris1 RT @SebastianEPayne: @SecPompeo @DominicRaab Pompeo further scales back those Huawei threats on information sharing: “We will never permit… 1 hour ago

Hadas_Gold

Hadas Gold On whether US will review intelligence sharing w/UK over Huawei, Pompeo says the relationship “will remain” but “We… https://t.co/boRjbVK4wo 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.