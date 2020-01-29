India confirms 1st coronavirus case from Kerala, patient under isolation ward now < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:52s - Published India confirms 1st coronavirus case from Kerala, patient under isolation ward India on Thursday reported its first case of novel coronavirus infection, with the Union health ministry confirming that a student who came back from to Kerala from China’s Wuhan tested positive for the infection.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like