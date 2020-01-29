Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > India confirms 1st coronavirus case from Kerala, patient under isolation ward

India confirms 1st coronavirus case from Kerala, patient under isolation ward

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:52s - Published < > Embed
India confirms 1st coronavirus case from Kerala, patient under isolation ward

India confirms 1st coronavirus case from Kerala, patient under isolation ward

India on Thursday reported its first case of novel coronavirus infection, with the Union health ministry confirming that a student who came back from to Kerala from China’s Wuhan tested positive for the infection.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

It's official: India's first coronavirus case confirmed in Kerala

The Union ministry of health and family welfare on Thursday said one positive case of Novel...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •DNA


India reports its first case of coronavirus

India said on Thursday a patient in the southern state of Kerala had tested positive for novel...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

sbeve100

Jagatheswaran RT @sri50: It’s here, the dreaded virus - Union Health ministry confirms #India’s first case of #coronavirus in #Kerala! https://t.co/XedGC… 11 seconds ago

Blablab22620851

Blablabla RT @htTweets: Health ministry confirms India’s first case of #coronavirus in Kerala (Report by @RamblingBrook) For more in this, read: h… 12 seconds ago

kiruba1004

KIRUBAHARAN PERIASAMY RT @lfrayer: India confirms its 1st case of coronavirus: a student who recently returned home from Wuhan University. Now in isolation in Ke… 53 seconds ago

FFRREEmarkets

gaara RT @zerohedge: Coronavirus Scare Leaves 6,000 Quarantined On Italian Cruise Ship; India Confirms First Case https://t.co/a3WMyODjBS 1 minute ago

AmericaLiveNews

Live News Alerts • America and World RT @Global_Mil_Info: #NEW: India confirms first case of the coronavirus. Individual reportedly in stable condition. 1 minute ago

16_safre

SAFRE_16 RT @Tft_Off: BREAKING: India confirms first case of #Coronavirus. A Kerala student, studying in Wuhan University, has tested positive for N… 2 minutes ago

davidcambay

David Taylor Waldorf India, Finland confirms their 1st case of #coronavirus. #OOTBweddingday #ALDUBxADN237thWeeksary 3 minutes ago

yoyo_gbiker

Gilbert Standen "India confirms its first coronavirus case." It is very likely #CoronaVirus will spread into India, and if that hap… https://t.co/k6ZdzB6hz9 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus alert: Madurai hospital opens isolation ward; 1 suspected case in Ujjain [Video]Coronavirus alert: Madurai hospital opens isolation ward; 1 suspected case in Ujjain

Amid a Coronavirus alert, a hospital in Madurai opened a new isolation ward as a precautionary measure.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:51Published

Suspected case of coronavirus in Ujjain; blood samples sent for testing [Video]Suspected case of coronavirus in Ujjain; blood samples sent for testing

A suspected case of coronavirus infection was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain. The medical student had returned from Wuhan a few days back and has now been kept in an isolation ward.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.