Raab and Pompeo discuss Huawei and Wuhan repatriations

Raab and Pompeo discuss Huawei and Wuhan repatriations

Raab and Pompeo discuss Huawei and Wuhan repatriations

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab discuss Huawei and the return of British citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan at the Policy Exchange in London.

Mr Raab said he was “hopeful” that a chartered plane for British citizens would leave Wuhan on Thursday evening.
