Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kobe Bryant to Be Honored at the Super Bowl

Kobe Bryant to Be Honored at the Super Bowl

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Kobe Bryant to Be Honored at the Super Bowl

Kobe Bryant to Be Honored at the Super Bowl

Kobe Bryant to Be Honored at the Super Bowl Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people who lost their lives over the weekend in a helicopter crash.

To honor the NBA icon's memory, Super Bowl producers are organizing a tribute.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the news in his annual pre-Super Bowl press conference on Wednesday.

He revealed they will also honor Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Chris Doleman.

Roger Goodell, via statement Roger Goodell, via statement Roger Goodell, via statement Roger Goodell, via statement
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NFL Will Honor Kobe Bryant During The Super Bowl

It's the correct call
Daily Caller - Published Also reported by •Just JaredContactMusicCBC.ca


49ers' Richard Sherman honors Kobe Bryant in Super Bowl prep: 'Mamba mentality lives on'

Sherman and Bryant became friends, and after Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash, Sherman spoke...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

washfm

97.1 WASH-FM The NFL Commissioner made the announcement during his press conference. https://t.co/IMDZoZbWaP 4 minutes ago

YahooEnt

Yahoo Entertainment Kobe Bryant to be honored at the 2020 Super Bowl in a 'respectful way,' NFL commissioner confirms… https://t.co/TWzkce8KVX 9 minutes ago

RStarpup38

Julie R RT @iHeartRadio: Kobe Bryant will be remembered in a special tribute at #SuperBowl this Sunday. https://t.co/pQR4jJffUh 10 minutes ago

tvgrapevine

Official_TVGrapevine The tributes have been pouring in for Kobe Bryant. The late LA Lakers player died over the weekend in a helicopter… https://t.co/ocfZs06J15 15 minutes ago

TVG_Sammi

Sammi Turano Kobe Bryant to be Honored at the Super Bowl https://t.co/9zQpxnikx0 24 minutes ago

JNC_1982

💝🌹I❤️my nieces💝🌹 RT @people: Kobe Bryant to Be Honored at the 2020 Super Bowl in a 'Respectful Way,' NFL Commissioner Confirms https://t.co/s4BzSI8c8z 28 minutes ago

iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio Kobe Bryant will be remembered in a special tribute at #SuperBowl this Sunday. https://t.co/pQR4jJffUh 37 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kobe Bryant to be honoured at the Super Bowl [Video]Kobe Bryant to be honoured at the Super Bowl

Kobe Bryant will be honoured at the Super Bowl on Sunday (02.02.20), following his tragic death over the weekend.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:35Published

NFL's Goodell says league plans tribute to Kobe Bryant at Super Bowl [Video]NFL's Goodell says league plans tribute to Kobe Bryant at Super Bowl

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says league plans yet to be determined tribute to late NBA star Kobe Bryant at Super Bowl; will play more games in Mexico

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.