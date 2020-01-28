Kobe Bryant to Be Honored at the Super Bowl
Kobe Bryant
to Be Honored
at the Super Bowl Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter,
Gianna, were among nine people who lost their
lives over the weekend in a helicopter crash.
To honor the NBA icon's memory, Super Bowl producers are organizing a tribute.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed
the news in his annual pre-Super Bowl
press conference on Wednesday.
He revealed they will also honor
Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Chris Doleman.
Roger Goodell,
via statement Roger Goodell,
via statement Roger Goodell,
via statement Roger Goodell,
via statement