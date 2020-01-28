Kobe Bryant to Be Honored at the Super Bowl

Kobe Bryant to Be Honored at the Super Bowl Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people who lost their lives over the weekend in a helicopter crash.

To honor the NBA icon's memory, Super Bowl producers are organizing a tribute.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the news in his annual pre-Super Bowl press conference on Wednesday.

He revealed they will also honor Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Chris Doleman.

