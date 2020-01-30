Meghan Trainor Talks ‘Treat Myself’ And Married Life

It’s been a busy couple of years for Meghan Trainor – not only did she get married to her longtime love, but she also recovered from serious vocal cord surgery and pushed the release date of her third studio album ‘Treat Myself’ by over a year and a half.

While sitting down with ET Canada’s Keshia Chante, the songstress shares what fans can expect from her new body of work and how life has been as a married woman.