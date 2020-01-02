Global  

Elle Macpherson hits back at troll over cosmetic surgery claims

Elle Macpherson hits back at troll over cosmetic surgery claims

Elle Macpherson hits back at troll over cosmetic surgery claims

Supermodel Elle Macpherson has defiantly hit back at an online troll who suggested she'd ruined her face with cosmetic surgery.
