Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WHO declares global coronavirus emergency, death toll 170

WHO declares global coronavirus emergency, death toll 170

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:00s - Published < > Embed
WHO declares global coronavirus emergency, death toll 170

WHO declares global coronavirus emergency, death toll 170

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday it was declaring the China coronavirus outbreak that has killed 170 people in China a global emergency, as cases spread to 18 countries.

Zachary Goelman reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

WHO declares global emergency as China virus death toll reaches 170

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday it was declaring the China coronavirus outbreak...
Reuters - Published

5 things to know for Thursday, January 30, 2020

The death toll of the coronavirus has risen to 170 in China as world health officials reassess...
CTV News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Puugiipuugii3

Puugii puugii RT @TIME: “Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems.” WHO declares global pub… 3 seconds ago

Suluclac

Anna 🇺🇸🇮🇱 Why did you wait so long? "Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker… https://t.co/fpMC5UxGCb 4 seconds ago

LucyAbreu

Lucy RT @matthewherper: WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency https://t.co/x0tq3RhwY2 via @statnews 10 seconds ago

chlongofficial

💜回Chloe⁷ 🖤 RT @cnnphilippines: BREAKING: The World Health Organization declares public health emergency of international concern over the global outbr… 11 seconds ago

SteveJo93220734

Steve Johnson RT @SenTomCotton: This declaration is a week overdue, but a welcome development. China must open completely to WHO and international scient… 12 seconds ago

DallasJames428

Dallas James ⭐⭐⭐ RT @Laura4_45: Biological warefare? OR A polluted diseased country out of control contaminating humanity? What say you? ➡️ RT and reply wi… 13 seconds ago

cjoliver1

Christie Oliver RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: The World Health Organization declares China coronavirus a global health emergency 19 seconds ago

DavidInglesTV

David Ingles RT @selinawangtv: LATEST: Total deaths from coronavirus is at least 212. Now more than 8,000 confirmed cases. - World Health Organization… 22 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: global businesses on alert [Video]Coronavirus: global businesses on alert

Facebook Inc and other global companies including LG Electronics Inc and HSBC are restricting travel to China, as the death toll from a flu-like virus rose above 100 on Tuesday. Francis Maguire..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:34Published

Trump offers China help as death toll passes 100 [Video]Trump offers China help as death toll passes 100

The U.S. warned citizens not to travel to China due to the death toll from the coronavirus passing 100. According to Reuters, not only are tens of millions stranded but global markets are hurting...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.